Greater Hyderabad land regularisation: Guidelines issued for filing applications

The last date for filing the applications is December 20.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:41 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: After Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao assured to regularize lands in 44 colonies in different parts of Greater Hyderabad, the State government has now issued guidelines for filing applications for the same at Mee Seva Centres.

The last date for filing the applications is December 20. A processing fee of Rs.500 is to be paid at the time of filing application. Applications can be submitted at any of the Mee Seva centres attesting the documents including proof of identity (Aadhar card). As for proof of possession, the applicant has to file all available documents, including registered document, property tax receipt, electricity bill, water bill receipt, any other proof to establish possession and photograph of the premises applied for regularization.

Minister KT Rama Rao had on November 2 announced the State government’s decision to regularize the lands at a programme in Saroornagar Indoor Stadium.

Accordingly, the Revenue department on Monday issued the above guidelines. The government had issued GO 118 on October 28, considering the economic status of the occupants and to put an end to land litigations and decided to regularise land in 44 colonies in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad districts at a nominal charge of Rs.250 per square yard.