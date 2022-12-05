KTR to inaugurate development works worth Rs 50 crore in LB Nagar on Dec 6

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:15 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: Various developmental works worth Rs 50 crore in the LB Nagar would be inaugurated by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday.

These works include Mukti Ghat in Fathullaguda in LB Nagar constituency, a pet animal crematorium in Fathullaguda, a link road at Fathullaguda and a Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) work in LB Nagar.

In order to provide dignified and respectful last rites to the pet animals in a scientific manner as per Pollution Control Board (PCB) norms with zero emission, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has allocated land and granted permission to People for Animals (PFA), an Animal Welfare Organisation for establishment of world-class crematorium with LPG gaseous incineration in Fathullahguda.