Greater Hyderabad zone RTC cuts down buses between 12 noon and 4 pm due to heat

“In view of hot summer and the drastic drop of movement of public on roads in the afternoon, the Greater Hyderabad Zone-TSRTC will cut down bus operations between 12 noon and 4 pm,” ” a statement from TSRTC said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 April 2024, 11:47 PM

Hyderabad: Due to the ongoing heat wave like conditions in Hyderabad, which has minimized the movement of people in the afternoon on city roads, the Greater Hyderabad Zone-TSRTC has decided to cut down bus operations between 12 noon and 4 pm, a press release said.

“In view of hot summer and the drastic drop of movement of public on roads in the afternoon, the Greater Hyderabad Zone-TSRTC will cut down bus operations between 12 noon and 4 pm,” ” a statement from TSRTC said.

Also Read Govt yet to transfer zero ticket ‘profits’ to RTC

Early hour trips from 5 am onwards will be available on all routes and again and late hour trips from 4 pm till midnight 12 am will be available at all routes for the convenience of public with effect from Wednesday, V Venkateshwarulu, ED, Greater Hyderabad Zone in a release added.