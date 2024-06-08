Green Apple flavoured brandy launched in Telangana under Mansion House Flandy range

Mansion House Flandy has now been launched in an all-new Green Apple flavour in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 04:32 PM

Hyderabad: Tilaknagar Industries Limited, a leading Indian-Made Foreign Liquor Manufacturer (IMFL), announced the unveiling of a new flavour innovation under its Flandy (premium flavoured Brandy) range. Mansion House Flandy has now been launched in an all-new Green Apple flavour in Telangana, to begin with.

Amit Dahanukar, Chairman and Managing Director, Tilaknagar Industries said, “Our Mansion House Premium Flavoured Brandy is a category-first innovation. The launch of the all-new Green Apple flavour is a testimony to Flandy’s strong performance since its introduction in FY23, and is in line with our plans to further enhance our premium Brandy portfolio while strengthening our regional foothold.”

Tilaknagar Industries has seen very encouraging response to its Flandy range in the State, aiding the company’s jump to become the fourth-largest IMFL player and the third-largest IMFL Prestige & Above (P&A) player, in Telangana, in FY24.

Tilaknagar Industries had earlier rolled out its Mansion House Flandy range in Orange, Cherry and Peach flavours. Telangana is one of the prominent IMFL markets and has one of the highest Prestige & Above (“P&A”) segment with over 50 per cent saliencies across IMFL industry in India.

The Mansion House Flandy range has a unique blend of natural fruit flavours. The latest offering has been infused with sweet green apple essence which is complemented by the nuanced richness of oaky undertones, delivering a truly palate-enriching experience to consumers.