New premium brandy launched in Telangana

Hyderabad: Premium brandy company and maker of the famous Mansion House Brandy, Tilaknagar Industries Limited (TI) on Friday announced the launch of its premium brandy, Courrier Napoleon (CNB) Green in Telangana.

Recently introduced in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka, Courrier Napoleon Green has received an encouraging response from these markets and emerged as one of the fastest growing brands of the company, a press release said.

Speaking of the Telangana launch, TI chairman and managing director Amit Dahanukar said, “Brandy is one of the most popular alcoholic beverages in the region. We believe there is a lot of untapped potential in the premium Brandy category and are therefore strengthening our brand portfolio with aspirational brands while expanding our geographical reach across States.”

The Courrier Napoleon Green has been curated with the choicest of matured grape spirits and natural ingredients to match international quality brandy taste and aroma, the release said. The premium brandy exhibits a clear shining golden hue, a balanced rich toasted oak aroma and offers hints of sweet, honey, fruity and slight spicy characteristics, and will be available in green packaging for all pack sizes and come in a uniquely designed mono-carton with Guala Cap for Quarts (regular bottles), Pints (half-bottles) and Nips, it added.

Currently available in a limited edition celebration pack, the maximum retail price of the CNB green In Telangana will be Rs 1080 for 750 ml, Rs 540 for 375 ml, Rs 280 for 180 ml and Rs 150 for 90 ml pack size, the press release added.

