‘Green Challenge reaching every part of State’

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Khammam: Saplings have been planted at Garikapadu village of Wyra mandal in Khammam district on Tuesday as part of Green India Challenge. At a programme organised by Nenunna Mahila Mandali the RPF Inspector of Protection Force (CI) K Madhusudhan has planted saplings. Speaking on the occasion he said the Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar has been reaching every town, city and rural areas across the State and other States as well.

The challenge which was started by drawing inspiration from the Haritha Haram initiative of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was being forward by people in a good spirit. It would be a real blessing for the future generations, he added. The Mahila Mandal president M Manasa, MPDO Venkatapathi Raju, sarpanch Kota Elisha, gram panchayat secretary Radha Krisha and others were present.

