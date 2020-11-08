Green India challenge reaches new heights

Members of Youth Hostels Association of India planted Himalayan Balsam plants in the temple premises of Kedarnath, which is located in Garhwal Himalayan range.

By | Published: 7:02 pm

Hyderabad: Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar has reached new heights. Members of Youth Hostels Association of India planted Himalayan Balsam plants in the temple premises of Kedarnath, which is located in Garhwal Himalayan range.

The group comprising Srikanth, Alpa Patel, Mrinalini Upadhyay, Nitesh Jain among others were part of Char Dham Yatra. Besides several celebrities who already took up the challenge down south, common public and people representatives in the country cutting across regions are actively taking part in the Green India Challenge.

Taking to his Twitter handle, MP Santosh Kumar retweeted a post from Srikanth Babu Bandu. He wrote, “What a way to start the day. Thank you so much @Srikanthbandu1 garu for taking #GreenIndiaChallenge to Holy Kedarnath in the Himalayas and planting saplings along with your family members. Let there be more greenery in #Himalayas too. #OmNamahShivay.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .