Green Station: A one-stop shop for organic and sustainable products

Growing up on her mother Padmaja’s independent organic farm in Hyderabad, Likhita always wanted to bring organic products to the common man’s reach

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: Learning about the source of one’s food and showing interest in understanding safe and ethical agricultural practices are becoming habits of the consumers of today. Market-goers are becoming more mindful of eating healthy and are not ready to compromise on the taste. An organic farm that believes in ecological, environmental, and economical sustainability, Terra Greens is a one-stop solution for the conscious customers.

Growing up on her mother Padmaja’s independent organic farm in Hyderabad, Likhita always wanted to bring organic products to the common man’s reach. After earning a degree in Biotechnology from VIT, the young entrepreneur joined her mother to pursue a career in renewable energy and sustainable practices.

From their farm that went into the market as Terra Greens Organic, to their latest organic super-venture Green Station, this mother-daughter duo is here to change the game with their green thumbs and passionate hearts.

“My primary motive of starting a store of our own was to give the small and medium-sized vendors, who were selling organic and sustainable products, a platform. Because many times, these products are not picked up in a supermarket. I also wanted our store to be a one-point-stop for everything that you might require for your kitchen,” shares Likhita, who has launched Green Station in five States, including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Likhita has a strong army of 12,000 farmers, which is expected to grow up to 25,000 in the near future. The company has recently ventured into exports as well. In incorporating more farmers with the same vision for sustainable practices to create fresh, organic yield from indigenous seeds, free of chemicals and pesticides, Terra Greens believe they can play a part in the conservation of environment.

Providing consumers with economic viability and accessibility to organic staples, fruits and vegetables, organic dairy and other substitutes, Green Station brings a platform of collaborative voices in the market.

“I’ve always found it important to engage with consumers on the subject. Educate them about what organic food and farming are all about. It is important to educate them to see the value of organic food and not the price,” shares Likhita. The young entrepreneur won recognition from different quarters and is in the running for BW Entrepreneur Award.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .