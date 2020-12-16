GRID policy: A boon for small, medium IT firms in Hyderabad

Most of them are already operating in different parts of Hyderabad and are keen to join the efforts of the State government to promote dispersed growth of IT industry in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: More than 300 small and medium IT companies are evincing interest to shift their units in the IT parks proposed in non-western locations of Hyderabad city as part of the State government’s Growth in Dispersion (GRID) policy. Most of them are already operating in different parts of Hyderabad and are keen to join the efforts of the State government to promote dispersed growth of IT industry in Hyderabad.

Interestingly, more companies are evincing interest to relocate to non-western parts of the city in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, in a bid to avail the government incentives as well as reduce operational costs. “We have about 200 small and medium IT firms already operating in locations like Uppal, Kompally and other parts of the city who are seeking the government’s support to expand their operations. Further, at least another 100-150 such companies in Madhapur-Gachibowli corridor who are willing to relocate to non-western parts of the city to avail the incentives. Besides, new IT companies are also seeking space for setting up their units,” a top officer of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation told Telangana Today.

The State government identified 13 locations including 11 existing industrial areas for setting up IT parks across the city. Under its GRID policy, the State government is offering additional incentives for industrial units coming up in non-western parts of the city including power unit incentives and anchor incentives, besides developer and infrastructural incentives. Further, the State government will also indulge in branding and promotional activities on behalf of these companies.

“The major attraction for the IT companies especially the IT Park developers is that those who have land in existing industrial areas can convert 50 per cent of their land for IT park and use the remaining 50 per cent land for non-IT purposes including commercial development,” an official in the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation told Telangana Today.

Under the GRID policy, the State government gave permissions for converting the Industrial Parks of Kukatpally, Gandhinagar, Balanagar, Uppal, Mallapur, Moula Ali and Sanatnagar apart from Ramachandrapuram Ancilliary Industrial Estate (AIE), Nacharam, Katedhan Industrial Area and also partial conversion of Patancheru Industrial Development Area. Another IT park is proposed in the vicinity of Kollur and Osmansagar area, besides the IT Tower at Kompally.

The government had already accorded permission to convert five industrial parks into IT parks in Uppal and surrounding areas apart from developing an IT Tower at Kompally to decongest the Madhapur-Kondapur area. These will aid in bringing about have about 25 lakh sqft into use and will create about 35,000 direct jobs and another 1.3 lakh indirect jobs.

