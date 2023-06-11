Group-I examination held peacefully in Medak district

In Medak district, 2,159 aspirants attended the examination out of 3,293 registered for the examination at seven centres

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:47 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Sangareddy Collector A Sharath is inspecting an examination centre of Group-I in Sangareddy on Sunday.

Sangareddy: The Group-I preliminary examination was conducted peacefully across the erstwhile Medak district on Sunday. No untoward incident was reported in any parts of the district.

However, authorities at the examination centre did not allow aspirants into the examination hall who turned up late at the centre. In Medak district, 2,159 aspirants attended the examination out of 3,293 registered for the examination at seven centres.

In Sangareddy district, 5,396 students appeared for the examination out of 8,654 registered in 27 centres. In Siddipet district, 5,366 students out of 7,786 registered for the examination appeared at 20 centres.

