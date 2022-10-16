Group-I prelims examination held peacefully in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:21 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Collector RV Karnan inspecting Group-I prelims examination center in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Karimnagar: The Group-I preliminary examination went off peacefully in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday. More than 75 percent of the candidates appeared for the examination.

The highest of 82.51 percent attendance was registered in Rajanna-Sircilla followed by Jagtial with 80.64 per cent , Karimnagar with 79.30 per cent and Peddapalli 77.19 per cent.

A total of 13,345 aspirants appeared for the examination as against 16,824 who applied in Karimnagar to appear for the exam in 35 centres. As many as 5,552 wrote the exam in 21 centres in Jagtial, while in Peddapalli, 4,683 candidates appeared for the exam in 16 centres. There were 3,520 candidates who appeared in 17 centres in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Three aspirants who reached the examination centre one minute behind schedule were not allowed inside at SKNR Degree College in Jagtial town.

On the other hand, candidates faced some difficulties as a biometric attendance machine did not work in the Government Junior College (Boys), Jagtial. Out of three machines, one developed a snag, after which aspirants were allowed inside the centre by recording the attendance with the remaining two machines.