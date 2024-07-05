BRSV stages protest at TGPSC office, demand Congress govt to fulfil promises

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 July 2024, 12:00 PM

The leaders of BRSV, the student wing of BRS, staging a protest at the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), Nampally on Friday

Hyderabad: Demanding that the Congress government must fulfil its promises made to the to the unemployed youth during the Assembly elections, the BRSV, the student wing of BRS, led by its president Gellu Srinivas Yadav, staged a protest at the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), Nampally on Friday.

Nearly 50 BRSV leaders managed to jump the median of the Nampally main road and staged a sit-in protest on the road, taking a large number of police personnel by surprise. The protesters raised slogans against the Congress government stating that it betrayed the unemployed youth by giving fake assurances.

The BRSV demanded that the State government increase the Group-II and III vacancies, issue a job calendar and notify two lakh jobs as assured to the unemployed youth during the Assembly elections.

Police deployed at the Commission detained the BRSV leaders and shifted them to the local police station. Leaders from AAP also participated in the protest.