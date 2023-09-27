Guest Lecture by Anjani Kumar at Nalsar University

Director General of Police, Telangana, Anjani Kumar, delivered a captivating guest lecture at Nalsar University, Shamirpet, Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:54 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: Director General of Police, Telangana, Anjani Kumar, delivered a captivating guest lecture at Nalsar University, Shamirpet, Hyderabad. Titled “Policing in a Changing Society: Challenges at Various Levels,” the lecture offered insights into the evolving dynamics of law enforcement and the hurdles faced by police agencies.

Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, Prof. Santhy, Piyush Raj, and others were present.

During his address, Anjani Kumar emphasized the imperative of adaptability, innovation, and community involvement in confronting contemporary policing challenges. He underscored the significance of fostering collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the community to ensure public safety and nurture trust.

The lecture delivered by Anjani Kumar stood as a testament to Nalsar University’s resolute dedication to promoting educational excellence and encouraging discourse on matters of societal significance, a press release said.