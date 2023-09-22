Telangana: Nine DSP (Civil) rank officers transferred

A total of nine officers of the rank Deputy Superintendent of Police (Civil) ranks have been transferred and given postings in Hyderabad by DGP, Telangana, Anjani Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hyderabad: A total of nine officers of the rank Deputy Superintendent of Police (Civil) ranks have been transferred and given postings in Hyderabad by Director General of Police (DGP), Telangana, Anjani Kumar on Friday.

Accordingly, ACP Cyber Crimes, Cyberabad, S Ravinder, has been transferred and posted as ACP, Alwal (Kushaiguda), Rachakonda in place of Yasa Venkat Reddy, who is now posted as ACP, Cyber Crimes, Cyberabad.

C Uma Maheshwar Rao, DSP TS Cyber Security Bureau, has been transferred and posted as ACP, Traffic, Maheshwaram in the existing vacancy while DSP (Civil) while N Pravinder Rao has been posted as DSP, DG, Control Room, office of DGP, Telangana.

Akula Srinivas, DSP, Human Rights Commission (HRC), has been posted as ACP, Malkajgiri in place of P Naresh Reddy, DSP (Civil), who is now transferred and posted as DSP, HRC.

B Naveen Reddy, DSP. PCS and S&IT, has been posted as ACP, Traffic LB Nagar in an existing vacancy.

Motla Venkatramana, DSP, PTC, Karimnagar, has been posted as SDPO, Asifabad in place of R Srinivas, DSP (Civil), who is now transferred and posted as DSP, PTC, Karimnagar.

Also Read Training of 14th batch of newly recruited Stipendiary Cadet Trainee SI commenced at TSPA