Training of 14th batch of newly recruited Stipendiary Cadet Trainee SI commenced at TSPA

DGP Telangana Anjani Kumar who was the chief guest for the inaugural program of the training course extended his warmest wishes and heartfelt support to the future sub inspectors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Hyderabad: The training for the 14th batch of newly recruited Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspectors of Police (Civil) commenced at the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) on Tuesday.

DGP Telangana Anjani Kumar who was the chief guest for the inaugural program of the training course extended his warmest wishes and heartfelt support to the future sub inspectors.

Anjani Kumar said that the decision to embark on this noble path of serving and protecting our society deserves admiration and respect from all. He emphasized upon the paramount importance of rigorous 12 months training in molding the future law enforcement officers of the State.

The gathering included Director TSPA, Sandeep Shandilya, Joint Director TSPA Dr B. Naveen Kumar, Deputy Director, C Anasuya and other officers, who collectively reaffirmed their commitment to shaping the next generation of dedicated police personnel.

The 399 sub inspectors (civil) will embark on a comprehensive training journey, equipping them with the requisite skills, knowledge, and values indispensable for their demanding roles within the police force, said Sandeep Shandilya.

Also Read Muslim washermen to get 250 units of free power in Telangana