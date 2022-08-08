‘Guests Got Talent’ contest by NephroPlus

Published Date - 06:34 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hyderabad: Noted dialysis network NephroPlus on Monday has called for entries from its patients to participate in its motivational contest ‘Guests Got Talent’. The digital contest is to encourage its patients to showcase their talent and creativity.

The entry for the contest has started on August 1 and will continue for a month. Interested participants can upload a one-minute audio, video, or picture demonstrating their talent and tag various social media handles of NephroPlus in Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The participation process is open for all dialysis patients, one must submit the entries along with his/her name, contact details, dialysis centre and city.

Every week NephroPlus will upload the entries received from the participants on their social media page until the end of the talent hunt program.

Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO, NephroPlus “Hosting ‘Guests Got Talent’ allows us to strengthen our relationship with our guests (patients) and their families through fun activities that bring joy to them and supports them in leading normal lives.

Entries can be uploaded at: https://www.instagram.com/nephroplus or twitter.com/nephroplus or creatives@nephroplus.com or www.facebook.com/NephroPlusDialysisNetwork/