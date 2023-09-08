NephroPlus announces Joint Venture with Tibbiyah

Hyderabad-based network of dialysis clinics NephroPlus announced its 51:49 Joint Venture with Tibbiyah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:12 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based network of dialysis clinics NephroPlus on Friday announced its 51:49 Joint Venture with Tibbiyah (Arabian International Healthcare Holding Company) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Through this deal, NephroPlus will be responsible for the network’s dialysis operations and will lend it s brand, it’s latest clinical protocols, proprietary training programs, and it’s in-house developed Babylon software to this Joint Venture, to improve dialysis care in KSA, a press release said.

Vikram Vuppala, Founder, NephroPlus, said: “We are excited to have joined forces with TIBBIYAH, which has a long history and a long list of achievements in the KSA Healthcare sector.”

Tibbiyah’s CEO Alaa Ameen said that the partnership will enable Tibbiyah to enter an attractive healthcare market segment that has strong fundamentals, is conducive to growth the strengthen its position as one of the main players in the Kingdom’s Healthcare Sector