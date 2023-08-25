NephroPlus launches 160-bed dilaysis at Tashkent

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: NephroPlus in collaboration with Ministry of Health, Republic of Uzbekistan, has launched a 160-bed dialysis facility at Tashkent, after securing a contract worth $100 million, a press release said.

The 160-bed dialysis setup will serve over 900 chronic kidney patients in Tashkent. As per the phase-wise rollout plan of constructing four dialysis centres on a turnkey basis, last year, NephroPlus launched two new dialysis centres, one each in Urgench and Bogot, Uzbekistan. The first centre in Nukus, Karakalpakstan, became operational on April 22.

The establishment of new centres will cater to at least 1,100 patients, providing high-quality care through hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis services. The new facility will also offer vascular surgery, nephrology consultation, lab services and ENPIDIA Training academy for training local clinical staff of Uzbekistan.

Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO, NephroPlus, said, “With this launch, we have raised the benchmark of dialysis care in Uzbekistan”.

Asamutdinov Jaloliddin Sharafutdinovich, Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan said, “The demand for dialysis services has outstripped supply, exacerbated by the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s our constant effort to improve the healthcare services in the country through a unique and dynamic PPP model”.