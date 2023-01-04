Hyderabad-based Nephroplus to build four dialysis centres in Uzbekistan

The transaction is a broader partnership with the Ministry of Health, the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Hyderabad: City-based dialysis services provider NephroPlus signed a Rs 69.5 crore financing package with Asian Development Bank (ADB) to expand in Uzbekistan by building four large dialysis centres.

NephroPlus will primarily use the funds to design, build, operate and maintain the dialysis centres. The dialysis centre in Tashkent, with 160 machines capacity, will be the largest dialysis centre in the world. It will provide dialysis care to over 1,100 patients in Uzbekistan. It has established a 100% owned local subsidiary to operate the centres for this project. In addition, it intends to implement its RenAssure protocols to deliver a synchronized and convenient patient experience in Uzbekistan. An estimated 30,000 patients currently suffer from kidney failure in Uzbekistan, with an estimated shortage of over 3,500 dialysis machines in the country.

We are pleased to introduce peritoneal dialysis for the first time in Uzbekistan to improve access to dialysis for pediatric patients and also patients in rural areas. We are happy to be the private partner for Uzbekistan’s first international health care PPP and to embark on a relationship with an international financier such as ADB as we continue to grow our operations,” said Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO of NephroPlus in a release.

“Dialysis allows people with kidney failure to lead productive lives. Unfortunately, the need for dialysis services in Uzbekistan has far outstripped supply, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic so this project will improve the availability and accessibility of dialysis services in the country. This project demonstrates how the private sector can play a role in closing the critical gaps in health care service delivery.” said ADB’s Private Sector Operations Department Investment Specialist Amanda Tan.

NephroPlus operates 300 dialysis centres in more than 180 cities across 4 countries. It treats more than 22,000 patients per month and performed 80 lakh treatments to date.