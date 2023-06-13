City-based NephroPlus launches container dialysis unit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:09 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: NephroPlus, the city-based network of dialysis services providers, has announced the launch of innovative container dialysis unit in collaboration with Shri Vamshi Hospital in the Jadcherla district.

The container dialysis model is inspired from space constraints for a fully functional dialysis set-up at hospitals and health centres. The container dialysis unit will be managed by dialysis technicians and nephrologists who will provide real-time monitoring, consultations, intervention, other allied health services, support and care to the dialysis patients. The container-designed dialysis service will offer a capacity of 4 patients at a given interval.

“We are planning to establish 10 more units with a similar model in the brand’s greenhorn markets. Our aim is to empower patients with greater accessibility, affordability, and quality dialysis care facilities,” Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO, NephroPlus in a press release said.

The newly developed container-designed dialysis service will offer a capacity of 4 patients at a given interval. The container dialysis services is part of a series of innovative dialysis care services including ‘dialysis on wheels’, ‘dialysis on call’ and ‘holiday dialysis’, which were launched by NephroPlus, co-founder, NephroPlus, Kamal Shah, said.