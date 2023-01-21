Guggilla clan’s special bond with Mesrams

Potters belonging to Guggila clan from Sirikonda village in Echoda mandal have been making pots and utensils for the Mesrams since many decades

Adilabad: Customers quickly forget manufacturers after consuming their products. However, the Mesram clan shares a special, long bond with the Guggilla clan, makers of clay pots and various utensils when it comes to celebrating Nagoba Jatara, the annual religious and cultural affair of the Raj Gonds at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal.

Potters belonging to Guggila clan from Sirikonda village in Echoda mandal have been making pots and utensils for the Mesrams since many decades, indicating the strong relation between the two communities and recognizing their devotion to the job. The pots and utensils of different sizes are used in special rituals of Nagoba Jatara, the second largest tribal fair after the biennial Sammakka- Saralamma jatara in Medaram of Mulugu district.

“An order for the pots is placed at least a month before the Nagoba Jatara. The pots are used not only for worshipping the serpentine deity, but also to cook Naivedyam and to fetch water from a holy open well to the temple. The potters are treated as special guests of the Mesrams,” head of the clan Mesram Venkat Rao told ‘Telangana Today.’

“We have been making special clay pots for Nagoba Jatara every year. We feel it is a fortunate association with Mesrams. We follow certain rules set by the celebrators and ensure quality products are delivered. We are felicitated by the members of the clan on the premises of Nagoba temple for living up to their expectations. We are able to lead a happy life due to the blessings of Nagoba,” Guggilla Swamy and his wife Kala said.

According to a legend, Nagoba tells an elder of the Mesram clan that pots made by Guggillas should be used in rituals of the deity. Initially, Guggilla Rajanna used to manufacture pots for Mesrams. His descendant Swamy is being roped in to sculpt 2 large containers, 16 medium sized pots, 55 pots for bringing water, lids mugs, diyas pans, etc., following the death of Rajanna.

Bards of Pardhan or priest community narrate legends of Nagoba deity significance of clay pots produced by Guggilla clan of Sirikonda when Mesrams camp under banyan trees for four days, while ancient kingri is being played as part of 10-day long fair. The Mesrams carefully transport the clay pots by bullock carts from Sirikonda to Keslapur.

Sirikonda village, once used to house 1,000 families of potters, saw a drastic decline in number of potters declined due to migration to urban areas in search of livelihood with no takers for the pots. However, the State government is extending a slew of incentives to the potters to encourage the traditional occupation, resulting in potters making a comeback to the habitation.