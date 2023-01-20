Stage set for celebrating Nagoba Jatara in Adilabad

Published Date - 07:33 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Mesrams camp under banyan trees on the premises of Nagoba temple at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Friday.

Adilabad: The stage is set for worshipping serpentine god, Nagoba Jatara, a five-day long important religious and cultural affair of Mesrams on the premises of newly built temple at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Saturday night.

The fair is a symbol of ancient traditions of aboriginal tribals and the largest congregation of tribals after the biennial Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara celebrated at Medaram in Mulugu district.

According to the head of Mesrams Venkat Rao, members of the clan would perform Mahapuja, followed by Satheek puja, to kick start the fair at 10 pm. They then conduct Persapen and Banpen puja on Sunday.

Bheting, introduction of new daughter-in-laws to the deity, Mandagajili puja and Betal Puja, etc are organized as part of the fair.

Half a dozen Raj Gond elders jump in the air reportedly after getting possessed by the Betal god. They exhibit their fighting prowess by rotating large sticks that represent the god. A dardar or grievance redressal programme will be held on January 24, the finale of the fair.

They later return to their native places after visiting a temple of Budum Dev at Shyampur village in Utnoor mandal, marking the conclusion of the fair.

While union tribal minister Arjun Munda is going to visit Nagoba temple on January 22, forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy and tribal welfare minister Satyavati Rathod are going to participate in Darbar on January 24.

Water fetched from Godavari river

The Mesrams had set off for fetching sacred Gangal jal from Godavari river at a spot Hasthanamadugu on the outskirts of Kalamadugu village in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district, from Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on January 1. They drew the water in a 1,400 year old brass container Jhari from the river by walking barefoot for 140 kilometers and returned to Keslapur on January 17. They have been camping under banyan trees near the shrine since then.

Mesrams listened to legends of Nagoba narrated by Pardhan bards for the four days. They performed Thumpuja to pay tributes to elders who died in this year, during the stay. Traditionally, the tribal clan uses pots and various utensils made of clay and molded by Guggilla Swamy, a potter at Sirikonda mandal centre in the rituals. They initiated the fair by conducting publicity by a bullock cart on December 26.

Elaborate arrangements

Meanwhile, authorities of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor convened review meetings to ensure elaborate arrangements were made for smooth conduct of the fair, a symbol of ancient traditions of aboriginal tribals. Drinking water, lighting, parking, medical camps, toilets and other basic amenities were created. TSRTC-Adilabad will operate special buses to Keslapur.