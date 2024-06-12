Calendar to be prepared for completing pending irrigation projects: Bhatti

The government has laid focus on education and was ready to allocate as much funds as needed in the State budget. Funds were allocated in the vote-on-account budget for the construction of concrete buildings for all residential schools, he noted.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 June 2024, 11:02 PM

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka informed that a calendar would be prepared to complete NSP canals, Sitarama project, major, medium and small irrigation projects pending in the district.

He along with ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, MP-elect R Raghuram Reddy, district Collector VP Gautham held a review meeting on the progress of education and irrigation departments here on Wednesday.

Strengthening agriculture in Khammam district, which is agro-based, would increase economic resources.

A calendar should be prepared for projects to be completed in a time span of six months, one a year and two years, Vikramarka said. In some places in the district, despite all the approvals for small-scale irrigation projects, the works of projects like Pandregupalli were still under construction and steps should be taken to start the works at the earliest.

The revenue authorities should immediately identify the lands for the construction of residential schools in Khammam district and hand over the maps to the concerned authorities.

The government aims to complete the construction of integrated residential schools within a year, the government has decided to increase the number of overseas scholarships offered by SC/ST/ BC and minority departments to another hundred students, Vikramarka informed.

Minister Srinivas Reddy noted that 18, 000 acres of ayacut could be irrigated at a cost of 20 crore. Repairs and pending minor works of the existing irrigation projects should be carried out to irrigate the last ayacut.