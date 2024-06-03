| Khammam Ls Counting Of Votes In 21 Rounds Led Screens At Six Locations To Display Results

Khammam LS: counting of votes in 21 rounds, LED screens at six locations to display results

Seven counting halls for seven Assembly segments under the Lok Sabha constituency and one for postal ballots were set up.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 08:50 PM

Khammam: Counting of votes of Khammam Lok Sabha would be completed in 21 rounds and arrangements have been made for the disclosure of the results in a speedy manner, said district Collector VP Gautham.

Counting of votes would take place in eight counting halls at Sri Chaitanya Engineering College, Ponnekal in Khammam Rural mandal.

Seven counting halls for seven Assembly segments under the Lok Sabha constituency and one for postal ballots were set up. There would be 14 tables in each hall while Khammam Assembly counting hall would have 18 tables, he informed.

Speaking to the media along with Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt, the Collector revealed that each table would have one counting supervisor, one counting assistant and one micro observer. Of the 16.31 lakh voters in the Lok Sabha constituency, 12.41 lakh voters cast their vote.

There were a minimum of 184 polling stations in Aswaraopet Assembly segment and counting of votes would be completed in 13 rounds. There were a maximum of 290 and 294 polling stations in Sathupalli and Palair segments and counting would be completed in 21 rounds, Gautham said.

The counting process, which starts at 8 am, was likely to be completed by 3 to 4 pm.

As many as 600 counting staff, 600 sealing and support staff, 250 policemen, a total of 1500 personnel would be engaged in the counting process.

LED screens would be installed at the counting centre, at the new bus stand, old bus stand and railway station in Khammam city, at Wyra bus stand and Sathupalli bus stand for the public to know the election results from time to time. CP Sunil Dutt said that there would be three-tier security at the counting centre.

Security forces would be deployed in the locations in Wyra, Khammam Rural and the city where there was a possibility of clashes after the results were announced. Section 144 would be in force from 6 am on Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday and during the same period a dry day was announced, he said.