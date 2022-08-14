Mass recital of Bhagwad Gita enters Guinness Book

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Sri Ganapathi Sachithananda Swamy receiving the certificate from a representative of the Guinness World Records.

Hyderabad: A recitation of well-known Hindu scripture, organised by Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Avadhootha Datta Peetha Trust and performed by nearly 2,000 devotees aged between 5 years and 85 years from at least 13 countries at Allen, Texas on August 13, has been recognised by the Guinness World Records as the largest simultaneous Hindu text recital, a press release said.

Envisioned and inspired by Sri Ganapthy Sachchidananda Swami, devotees performed the Sahastra Gana Gita Parayana by reciting the entire 700 versed of Srimad Bhagwad Gita as an offering for world peace.

In the last seven years, the Guinness World Records has recognised Sri Sachchidananda Swami several times for inspiring people to establish and dedicate world records for peace and harmony, the press release added.