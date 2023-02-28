Gujarat: Two dead in blast in industrial unit

Valsad District In-Charge Superintendent of Police Vijay Singh Gurjar said: "A blast in Ven Petrochem and Pharma occurred around 11.30 p.m. on Monday and rescue operation is going on."

By IANS Updated On - 02:23 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Valsad: Two employees were killed while as many injured in a blast in an industrial unit’s plant in Gujarat‘s Valsad district, police said on Tuesday.

According to Ketan Patel, whose uncle Kirti Patel is thought to be trapped under the plant’s debris, “Around 10.30 p.m., my uncle received a call from the plant, after which he left for the work. Around 11.30 p.m., we received an information that a blast had occurred in the plant, and since then, there is no information.”

Two people are feared to be trapped under the debris, Ketan said.