Gujarati Ekta Mahotsav: Over 6,000 Gujaratis of Telangana joins massive rally

Vibrant colours of Gujarat were showcased as many dressed in traditional Gujarati attire, Garba attire with colourful Gujarati pagdi, women with Gujarati pagdi lead the yatra organised by Telangana Gujarati Sama

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:56 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Hyderabad: Unveiling Gujarati Ekta Mahotsav (GEM)-24, more than 6,000 Gujaratis of Telangana participated in a series of events here on Sunday. Described as the largest event for Gujaratis of Telangana, the participants took out a ‘Gujarati Gaurav Yatra’, a massive rally that also featured a carnival walk. The activities that were part of the event included a rally with vintage cars, bikes and bikerni’s on two-wheelers, and a series of tableau.

Vibrant colours of Gujarat were showcased as many dressed in traditional Gujarati attire, Garba attire with colourful Gujarati pagdi, women with Gujarati pagdi lead the yatra organised by Telangana Gujarati Samaj.

Also Read Cosplay workshop ahead of Hyderabad Comic Con 2024 held

Among others, the Samaj representatives including president, Premal Parekh, vice-presidents, Chandulal Patel and Mansukh Patel, general secretary, Minal Vakharia, treasurer, Krishnakanth Parikh and GEM-24 chairman, Chetan Bhogani, participated.

The GEM-24 which commenced today will continue till April 21 and feature sports, culture, talent, beauty pageant and more. The four-month long event will have Chetan Bhoghani T-20 Cricket Tournament, Chawda & Parekh Women’s Box Cricket, Patel & Gandhi Garba Raas Ni Rumjhat, Telangana Gujarati Kids Fashion Show and Miss & Mrs. Telangana Gujarati.