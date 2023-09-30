Gujarat’s double engine sarkar makes farmers wait for fertilizer

A video of the incident went viral on Saturday with netizens questioning the efficiency of the BJP government that has been in power there for over three decades.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:37 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hyderabad: Videos and pictures of farmers lining up their shoes and slippers and waiting for their turn to collect fertilizer in Rapar tehsil of Kutch district, Gujarat, have exposed the failure of the BJP government in ensuring basic help to farmers.

A video of the incident went viral on Saturday with netizens questioning the efficiency of the BJP government that has been in power there for over three decades.

They also questioned the ability of the so called double engine sarkar, which has been making tall claims. According to reports, a large number of farmers arrived during the fertilizer distribution process which started after several days and since the weather was hot, they kept their footwear in the queue and stood in the shade for their turn to come.

The incident exposed the real face of the BJP, which has been making tall claims about ending the shortage of fertilizer in the country. Last year too, Aravalli district in Gujarat faced an acute shortage of urea and long queues of farmers outside urea shops was a common sight in the district.

Social media influencer Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy posted a video of the incident on (formerly Twitter).

“The farmers in the double engine state of Gujarat make serpentine queues of shoes & slippers to take fertilizers. The BJP is in ruling for the past 22-years in Gujarat, for 9.5-years at the centre and this is the state of failed affairs in the home state of PM Modi,” he said.

The farmers in the #DoubleEngine State of Gujarat make serpentine queues of shoes & slippers to take fertilisers. The BJP is in ruling for the past 22 years in Gujarat, for 9.5 years at the Center, and this is the State of failed affairs in the home State of PM Modi ji.… pic.twitter.com/LEy8rUaz3j — Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy (@PuttaVishnuVR) September 30, 2023