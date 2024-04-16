Gulf and Overseas Workers Welfare Board soon: CM Revanth Reddy

Discussing issues being faced by Gulf and overseas workers, CM Revanth Reddy said the State government would extend insurance coverage of Rs.5 lakh to Gulf workers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 08:12 PM

CM Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addresses the Gulf workers union representatives on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the State government was proposing to set up a Gulf and Overseas Workers Welfare Board for the convenience of workers going abroad to eke out a livelihood.

“Due to the election code, the initiative got delayed. I promise that by September 17, the Welfare Board will be set up at Praja Bhavan and will be operated by a senior IAS officer,” Revanth Reddy told Gulf workers union representatives here on Tuesday.

Discussing issues being faced by Gulf and overseas workers, he said the State government would extend insurance coverage of Rs.5 lakh to Gulf workers on the lines of Rythu Bima for farmers. As for the welfare board, it would be equipped with a round the clock toll free number for workers to call in case of any issues.

A passport assistance centre would also be set up as part of the board’s operations. This apart, a one week training programme would be conducted for workers before they board flights for the Gulf to help them understand the rules and about the companies’ operations, the Chief Minister said.

Since the issue was connected with 15 lakh workers’ families, agents would be brought under legal liability. They would also be made to register their details and operations with the government to initiate any action in case of untoward incidents, he said.

When the representatives suggested a few measures, especially over welfare measures, he replied that already the State government had studied the Kerala and Philippines governments’ policy. Accordingly, a policy document was prepared and after the Lok Sabha elections, a meeting would be conducted by the State government to discuss the policy and seek recommendations from the unions for incorporating into the policy, he added.