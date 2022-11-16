UAE’S first-ever casino is coming soon

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published: Published Date - 04:49 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Hyderabad: Looks like gambling is legal now! The United Arab Emirates is soon to be home to a casino bigger than the one in Las Vegas. The UAE is never on the list when it comes to casinos and gambling as they adhere to strict Islamic laws.

However, things seem to be changing now as it has been announced that the 1,000-room luxury hotel, Wynn Marjan – which will have 10 restaurants, lounges, a spa, a convention centre, shopping areas, and a gaming centre – is all set to open in 2026 in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. This hotel will feature the first casino for the Gulf Arab region. It is said that the casino on the man-made island will be somewhat larger than Wynn Las Vegas.

While Wynn is in its last stages of planning for the resort, regulations are being drafted and they would share their programming and plans more publicly in early 2023.

The UAE that always had strict rules and where gambling has been restricted is now planning to allow casinos. Like most countries in the Middle East, whose primary income comes from oil, which is fast running out, the UAE has also tried to diversify its economy.

The Middle Eastern country has been attracting visitors and wealthy investors worldwide but to attract foreigners, they have been relaxing some of their strict rules and laws.

Ras Al Khaimah is among the smaller ones of the seven UAE emirates. In the regional business centre Dubai, Caesars Palace has a resort without a casino currently and MGM Resorts International is building a resort.