Gundu Shiva Kumar gets his name listed in Telangana Book of Records

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:39 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Sangareddy: Telangana Book of Records has listed the name of the Leaf artist from Sangareddy district, Gundu Shiva Kumar in its records.

Kumar was honoured by the Telangana Book of Records as he carved 1,000 portraits on leaves during a short period of 20 months.

After coming to know about his achievement, Narayankhed MLA Patlolla Sanjeeva Reddy has invited him to his office in Narayankhed and felicitated him.

Shiva Kumar is a resident of Anantha Sagar village in Narayankhed Mandal.