Medak: Political parties make efforts to encourage voter turnout in hometown

Sangareddy: With more than 10 per cent of voters from each of the Constituency in erstwhile Medak district working elsewhere in other parts of the State, political parties’ representatives are making efforts to convince them to come to their native places on the day of polling.

Party workers were calling all the migrant voters and assuring them to bear the transportation expenditure if they came to vote. In respect of Narayankhed and Zaheerabad constituencies situation is a bit different with many sugarcane harvesting workers leaving for other places. Policemen are now trying to organise vehicles to bring them back to these constituencies on polling day.