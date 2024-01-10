| Mahesh Babu Extends Gratitude To Guntur Residents For Success Of Pre Release Event Of Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu thanks Guntur for pre-release success of ‘Guntur Kaaram’

He also extended his gratitude to the Guntur police department for their invaluable support, ensuring the smooth execution of the event.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 January 2024, 10:08 PM

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the incredible people of Guntur for their overwhelming presence, which turned the pre-release event of his much-anticipated movie ‘Guntur Kaaram‘ into an unforgettable success.

Guntur holds a special place in Mahesh Babu’s heart as it’s his hometown, making the celebration even more meaningful and creating timeless memories to cherish.

Highlighting the significance of celebrating the event in his hometown, Mahesh Babu emphasised how the love and support from the people of Guntur added an unparalleled charm to the occasion.

The event was supposed to be held in Hyderabad, but was shifted to Guntur after police denied permission to conduct the event here.

The pres-release event took place in Guntur on Tuesday and the film is slated for release on January 12.

Thank you, Guntur!! ♥️

Celebrating the film in my hometown surrounded by so much love, is a timeless memory that I will hold close to my heart. Love you all, my superfans and I look forward to seeing you again…very soon!! ♥️♥️♥️ Sankranthi begins now!! 🎉 #GunturKaaram A… pic.twitter.com/RWpaplus8X — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 10, 2024