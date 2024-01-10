Wednesday, Jan 10, 2024
Mahesh Babu thanks Guntur for pre-release success of ‘Guntur Kaaram’

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 10 January 2024, 10:08 PM
Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the incredible people of Guntur for their overwhelming presence, which turned the pre-release event of his much-anticipated movie ‘Guntur Kaaram‘ into an unforgettable success.

Guntur holds a special place in Mahesh Babu’s heart as it’s his hometown, making the celebration even more meaningful and creating timeless memories to cherish.

Highlighting the significance of celebrating the event in his hometown, Mahesh Babu emphasised how the love and support from the people of Guntur added an unparalleled charm to the occasion.

He also extended his gratitude to the Guntur police department for their invaluable support, ensuring the smooth execution of the event.

The event was supposed to be held in Hyderabad, but was shifted to Guntur after police denied permission to conduct the event here.

The pres-release event took place in Guntur on Tuesday and the film is slated for release on January 12.

