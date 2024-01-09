TS greenlights special screenings, ticket price surge for ‘Guntur Kaaram’

The decision on Tuesday came following a request from Sri Venkateswara Films, supported by a recommendation from the Managing Director of the Telangana State Film Development Corporation Limited.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 04:01 PM

Hyderabad: The Home Department of Telangana State has approved special screenings and increased ticket prices for the film Mahesh Babu starrer ‘Guntur Kaaram’.

According to the order, the government sanctioned a special 6th show at 4 am, scheduled to run from January 12 to January 18, across all theaters in the State featuring Mahesh Babu, Sreelela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu and Brahmanandam.

Additionally, ticket rates have been raised by Rs 65 for single-screen theaters and Rs 100 for multiplex theaters statewide.

Moreover, approval has been granted for a benefit show of ‘Guntur Kaaram’ starting from 1 am on January 12 at specific theaters, including Nexus Mall in Kukatpally, AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli, and several others.

The State government, through an order copy, instructed all district collectors, licensing authorities, and police commissioners to ensure necessary compliance with these permissions.