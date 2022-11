Gupta’s double ton guides Sreenidhi to big win at HCA U-16 Tournament

Hyderabad: Rraam Gupta slammed double century (200) to guide Sreenidhi International School to a thumping 265-run victory over Pearson High School, Kompally in the HCA Under-16 Inter-Schools, Colleges and Districts One Day Knockout Tournament held in Hyderabad on Thursday.

In another match, Chirec International School’s Ayush Ranjan hit 200 and M Hansin Reddy scored unbeaten century (116no) while Adit Somendra returned with five for 32 bowling figures in their side’s win.



Brief Scores:

Sreenidhi International School 395/9 in 45 overs (Rraam Gupta 200; T Vidhu Varma 4/78) bt Pearson High School, Kompally 130 in 27.4 overs (G Aryan 3/19);

Ganges Valley School 102 in 29 overs (B Haripavanj 3/13, Shreyas Patnaik 3/25) lost to Epistimo Vikas Leadership School 103/4 in 24.1 overs (PNVK Sai Ram Ashlesh 53no);

KMG Educational Institution 43 in 16.5 overs (N Nitesh Naik 5/6, Hari Om Singh 5/7) lost to Cal Public School 45/0 in 4.5 overs;

Chirec International School Kondapur 409/2 in 45 overs (Ayush Ranjan 200, M Anirudh 62, Hansin Reddy M 116no) bt Meridian School Kukatpally 143 in 28.2 overs (Akshay Varma 57, Adit Somendra 5/32);

Telangana Tribal Welfare 263 in 41.3 overs (R Vikram Rathore 62, J Laxman 77) bt Takshashila Public School 68 in 21.3 overs (J Laxman 3/17, Devasoth Angi 3/8);

Delhi Public School Nacharam 452/3 in 50 overs (K Anirudh 85, K Ram Pradhava Naidu 183, D Pratyush 63no) bt Pallavi Aware International School Saroornagar 37 in 11.3 overs (Parth Sharma 5/23, P Shreshta 3/9);

Khammam 154/5 in 35 overs (V Hrishikesh Reddy 4/19) bt Delhi Public School Khajaguda 98 in 28.2 overs (P Dhruva 3/11);

NRI Junior College Punjagutta 225 in 34.3 overs (Eshan Gaur 61, R Dheeraj Reddy 3/47) bt Akshara International School LB Nagar 137 in 32.2 overs (M Rahul Kumar 5/42, Mohd Ali 3/29);

Bhavans Sri Aurobindo Jr College 576/9 in 50 overs (J Gaurang Nag 103, Rithwik Raj Goud 174, K Sai Charan 78) bt IZM School 22 in 7.5 overs (K Sai Charan 5/11, K Rahul Karthikeya 5/11);

Sri Sai Vidyarthi School Tukaramgate 131/9 in 45 overs (N Harshavardhan Reddy 4/28) lost to St Andrews HS Bowenpally 132/0 in 13.3 overs (Syed Mohd Hussain 76no, Irshan Singh 53no);

Sancta Maria School 120 in 32.2 overs (Y Vishwa Teja 3/15, S Yashvardhan 4/1) lost to Pallavi Model School Boduppal 121/3 in 19.4 overs (A Rushikesh 54);

Bhavans Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya Neredmet 118 in 31.2 overs lost to Sri Chaitanya School E Marredpally 121/5 in 21.1 overs (G Prem 52);

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavans J Hills 164 in 37 overs (T Rithvik 4/21) lost to Adilabad 165/7 in 36.4 overs;

Gowtham World School Saroornagar 331/9 in 39 overs (G Sai Tej 62, K Vashishta 66, U Naga Ayush 4/39, T Sahil Kumar 3/49) bt Delhi Public School Diamond Point 24 in 7.2 overs (CH Tharak 6/15, A Siddharth 4/9);

Olive Mount Global H School 240/3 in 40 overs (A Preetham Sai 71no, Mohd Ali Shaan 72no) lost to Pallavi International School Gandipet 241/7 in 32.4 overs (K Rushil Aditya 117);

Jesus Shine H School 162 in 37.4 overs (G Pratham Kumar 3/42) lost to All Saints H S Abids 163/4 in 26.2 overs;

Faizan H School New Bowenpally 118 in 22.3 overs (Mohd Sahal 78) lost to Jubillee Hills P School 121/6 in 22.4 overs (Anush Patel 4/38);

Loyola Jr C Suchitra 49 in 15.2 overs (B Sainath 5/12, V Aabhijay 4/26) lost to Gowtham Jr College ECIL 51/0 in 5.3 overs;

Gitanjali School Begumpet 192 in 33.4 overs (Anshul Modi 140, P Charn 4/31) bt Candor Shine Hayathnagar 130 in 20.3 overs (K Sonthalia 4/21, Harshil R 3/30);

Lords High School 81 in 25.5 overs (J Pardhipan 5/4) lost to Warangal 85/3 in 13 overs;

Sri Chaitanya Jr Kalasala 323/7 in 48 overs (Ashish Sawariya 144) bt Kennedy High The Global School 113 in 25.4 overs (Surya Teja 3/43, Vishnuvardhan 4/51);

Hyderabad School of Excellence 305/8 in 43 overs (Wafi Kacchii 115, Mohd Rizwan 91, B Aaron 3/63) bt Nizamabad 153 in 29.3 overs (M Vikranth Reddy 52, B Satwik Swaraj 5/16);

Don Bosco H School 180 in 35 overs (J Prem Raj 57) bt Little Flower H School 74 in 23.2 overs (P Lalit Aditya Reddy 5/9, Adeeb Arif 3/18).

Top Performers:

Centurions: Ayush Ranjan 200, Hansin Reddy M 116 no, J Gaurang Nag 103, Rithwik Raj Goud 174, Rraam Gupta 200, Anshul Modi 140, Ashish Sawariya 144, Wafi Kacchii 115,



Five or more wickets: N Nitesh Naik 5/6, Hari Om Singh 5/7, Parth Sharma 5/23, M Rahul Kumar 5/42, K Sai Charan 5/11, K Rahul Karthikeya 5/11, CH Tharak 6/15, K Rushil Aditya 117, B Sainath 5/12, J Pardhipan 5/4, B Satwik Swaraj 5/16, P Lalit Aditya Reddy 5/9, Adit Somendra 5/32.