Gurukula parents declare support to BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:29 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Gurukula Parents Association on Tuesday declared its support to the BRS. Making an appeal to over 12 lakh parents of Gurukul students, M Yadaiah, president of the organisation, said the government was spending Rs 1.25 lakh per student in the Gurukulas.

The demand for the Gurukulas is on the increase. Over six lakh students were already studying in the Gurukulas. The State government has increased the number of Gurukulas in the State from 268 to 1056 in a very short time . He wanted the government to set up more such institutions so that the State can produce more doctors and professionals.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao should consider setting up a Gurukula University also in the State and the construction of own buildings for the Gurukula should be undertaken. Many of the Gurukula schools are in the rented buildings and all such institutions must provided with own buildings, he said.