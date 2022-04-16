Gurunanak Medical Centre opened in Secunderabad

Published Date - 04:43 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Hyderabad: The poor and people of all faiths and walks of life can have diagnostic services at one-fourth of the cost and also have dental services at most affordable cost at the newly opened Gurunanak Medical Centre in Secunderabad.

The 15-year-old Guru Nanak Medical Centre, a unit of Guru Nanak Charitable Trust is renovated with the support from Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore. It is a Rotary Global Grant Project and Rotary Club of NaperVille also extended support to it, a press release said.

The renovated fully air-conditioned medical centre has a diagnostic lab, X-Ray, ultrasound, physiotherapy, ophthalmology, consultation, dental and day care facilities. It provides dialysis at a nominal cost of Rs 300 as against Rs 1500 to Rs 2000 being charged in the market and does 45 sessions of dialysis every day in three shifts.

