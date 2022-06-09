Learn more about Telangana’s rich history

Hyderabad: This article will help you deal with questions related to Telangana State in the upcoming government recruitment exams. Here are a few sample questions on Telangana Movement, History and Culture that you can practice.
1. When was the Hyderabad Deccan Railway Station built?
A. 1905 B. 1907
C. 1910 D. 1912
Ans: B
2. Author and poet Mercy Margaret won the 2017 Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for the book
A. Maatala Mantalu B. Maatala Madugu
C. Maatalu Muchatlu D. Maata Muchata
Ans: B
3. Katyayani Vidmahe, a noted literature from Telangana belongs to
A. Khammam B. Mahabubnagar
C. Warangal D. Karimnagar
Ans: C
4. ‘Kaalanni Nidra Ponivvanu’ is the poetry collection of
A. Cherukuuri Rama Rao B. N Gopi
C. Chinthakandi Mallesh D. Chandrakanth Sitara
Ans: B
5. M Bhoopal Reddy won the 2011 Kendra Sahitya Akademi Awards for Children’s Literature for his work
A. Vastava Potava B. Gudugudu Gunchem
C. Uggu Paalu D. Kotta Bag
Ans: C
6. Chekuri Rama Rao won Sahitya Akademi Award for
A. Mantalu Maanavulu B. Cherathalu
C. Naneelu D. Smrithikinankam
Ans: D
7. The 2017 Kaloji Award was presented to
A. Raoulapati Seetaram B. Goreti Venkanna
C. Ammangi Venugopal D. None
Ans: B
8. Salarjung Museum was inaugurated in the year
A. 1951 B. 1952 C. 1953 D. 1954
Ans: A
9. The Nazri Bagh Palace was the official residence of the
A. Nizam II B. Nizam IV
C. Nizam VI D. Nizam VII
Ans: D
10. Korutla in Karimnagar is famous for
A. Textiles B. Filigree C. Paper D. Metal craft
Ans: C
TELANGANA MOVEMENT
1) Match the following?
1) Ampasayya Naveen a) Chikati Rojulu
2) N Gopi b) Jala Geetham
3) Yendluri Sudhakar c) Pada Mudralu
4) Paravasthu Lokeshwar d) Vykatha Chitralu
1 2 3 4
A) a b d c
B) a d b c
C) a b c d
D) c b d b
Ans: C
2. Which of the following statements are true?
a) Telangana regional council consists of 20 members
b) Minimum 12 years local residence is required to get job in Telangana area
c) The ratio of Andhra and Telangana in the council of ministers is 60:40
d) The State government and the Legislative Assembly should accept the remuneration of the regional council.
A) a, b
B) b, c
C) a, c, d
D) All the above
Ans: D
3. Sri Krishna committee on the issue of bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh was appointed on
A) 3 March 2010
B) 3 February 2010
C) 3 April 2010
D) 3 May 2010
Ans: B
4. Who is the author of the ‘Na Jailu Gnapakalu – Anubhavalu’
A) Devulapalli Venkateshwar Rao
B)Padmaja Naidu
C)Sarojini Naidu
D)Sangam Laxmi Bai
Ans: D
GENERAL SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY
1). Hydroponics is a method of culture of plants without using
a) Sand b) Soil c) Water d) Light
Ans: b
2) Study of disease Cancer
a) Otology b) Oncology c) Karyogy d) Nephrology
Ans: b
3) Which of the following is warm blooded animal?
a) Shark b) Snake c) Bat d) Lizard
Ans: c
4) Which of the following is used as bio-fertilizer in the production of crop paddy
a) Blue-green Algae b) Rhizobium c) Fungi d)Azotobacter
Ans: a
5) Consider the following statements
1.) The common Blue-green Algae Spirogyra and Ulothrix are found in both fresh water ponds and oceans
2) The chameleon can look ahead with one eye and at the same time look behind with another
Which of these statements is/are correct?
a) Only 1 b) Only 2 c) Both 1 and 2 d) Neither 1 or 2
Ans: d
To be continued…
By K Aloke Kumar
Director,
Telangana State BC Study Circles