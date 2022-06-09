| Learn More About Telanganas Rich History

Learn more about Telangana’s rich history

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:25 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Hyderabad: This article will help you deal with questions related to Telangana State in the upcoming government recruitment exams. Here are a few sample questions on Telangana Movement, History and Culture that you can practice.

1. When was the Hyderabad Deccan Railway Station built?

A. 1905 B. 1907

C. 1910 D. 1912

Ans: B

2. Author and poet Mercy Margaret won the 2017 Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for the book

A. Maatala Mantalu B. Maatala Madugu

C. Maatalu Muchatlu D. Maata Muchata

Ans: B

3. Katyayani Vidmahe, a noted literature from Telangana belongs to

A. Khammam B. Mahabubnagar

C. Warangal D. Karimnagar

Ans: C

4. ‘Kaalanni Nidra Ponivvanu’ is the poetry collection of

A. Cherukuuri Rama Rao B. N Gopi

C. Chinthakandi Mallesh D. Chandrakanth Sitara

Ans: B

5. M Bhoopal Reddy won the 2011 Kendra Sahitya Akademi Awards for Children’s Literature for his work

A. Vastava Potava B. Gudugudu Gunchem

C. Uggu Paalu D. Kotta Bag

Ans: C

6. Chekuri Rama Rao won Sahitya Akademi Award for

A. Mantalu Maanavulu B. Cherathalu

C. Naneelu D. Smrithikinankam

Ans: D

7. The 2017 Kaloji Award was presented to

A. Raoulapati Seetaram B. Goreti Venkanna

C. Ammangi Venugopal D. None

Ans: B

8. Salarjung Museum was inaugurated in the year

A. 1951 B. 1952 C. 1953 D. 1954

Ans: A

9. The Nazri Bagh Palace was the official residence of the

A. Nizam II B. Nizam IV

C. Nizam VI D. Nizam VII

Ans: D

10. Korutla in Karimnagar is famous for

A. Textiles B. Filigree C. Paper D. Metal craft

Ans: C

TELANGANA MOVEMENT

1) Match the following?

1) Ampasayya Naveen a) Chikati Rojulu

2) N Gopi b) Jala Geetham

3) Yendluri Sudhakar c) Pada Mudralu

4) Paravasthu Lokeshwar d) Vykatha Chitralu

1 2 3 4

A) a b d c

B) a d b c

C) a b c d

D) c b d b

Ans: C

2. Which of the following statements are true?

a) Telangana regional council consists of 20 members

b) Minimum 12 years local residence is required to get job in Telangana area

c) The ratio of Andhra and Telangana in the council of ministers is 60:40

d) The State government and the Legislative Assembly should accept the remuneration of the regional council.

A) a, b

B) b, c

C) a, c, d

D) All the above

Ans: D

3. Sri Krishna committee on the issue of bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh was appointed on

A) 3 March 2010

B) 3 February 2010

C) 3 April 2010

D) 3 May 2010

Ans: B

4. Who is the author of the ‘Na Jailu Gnapakalu – Anubhavalu’

A) Devulapalli Venkateshwar Rao

B)Padmaja Naidu

C)Sarojini Naidu

D)Sangam Laxmi Bai

Ans: D

GENERAL SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

1). Hydroponics is a method of culture of plants without using

a) Sand b) Soil c) Water d) Light

Ans: b

2) Study of disease Cancer

a) Otology b) Oncology c) Karyogy d) Nephrology

Ans: b

3) Which of the following is warm blooded animal?

a) Shark b) Snake c) Bat d) Lizard

Ans: c

4) Which of the following is used as bio-fertilizer in the production of crop paddy

a) Blue-green Algae b) Rhizobium c) Fungi d)Azotobacter

Ans: a

5) Consider the following statements

1.) The common Blue-green Algae Spirogyra and Ulothrix are found in both fresh water ponds and oceans

2) The chameleon can look ahead with one eye and at the same time look behind with another

Which of these statements is/are correct?

a) Only 1 b) Only 2 c) Both 1 and 2 d) Neither 1 or 2

Ans: d

To be continued…

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles