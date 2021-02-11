Gussadi dance exponent Kanaka Raju felicitated in Asifabad

ZP chairperson Kova Laxmi said Raju not only brought recognition to Gussadi dance form, but also to Telangana by winning the fourth-highest civilian award by Union government this year

KB Asifabad: Padma Sri nominee and Gussadi dance exponent Kanaka Raju was felicitated by Kumram Bheem Asifabad Zilla Parishad chairperson Kova Laxmi, Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku and Collector Rahul Raj in Asifabad on Thursday. Kova Laxmi said Raju not only brought recognition to Gussadi dance form, but also to Telangana by winning the fourth-highest civilian award by Union government this year. She said that the master was striving to protect tribal culture by teaching it to enthusiastic learners. She added that many were easily learning it under the tutelage of Raju.

Sakku was all praise for the dance exponent for playing a vital role in protecting and teaching the Gussadi dance for over six decades. He told tribals to draw inspiration from Raju and to carry forward traditions and culture to future generations. He said that the government was taking a slew of measures to uplift the ethnic tribes.

Jainoor MRO Sayanna, Marlavai Sarpanch Kanaka Venkateshwar and many other tribal leaders were present.

