Gusty winds, heavy rains lash Hyderabad

By PTI Published Date - 10:50 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: After a relatively dry day, rain gods decided to make amends in the evening. At approximately 10 pm on Wednesday, gusty winds, accompanied by heavy rains and thunderstorms, descended upon the city.

The city’s outskirts and also the central areas, bore the brunt. Areas such as Hyder Nagar, Miyapur, Jubilee Hills, Saroornagar, Hayathnagar, LB Nagar, and several others witnessed heavy downpours, causing residents to scramble for shelter and authorities to swing into action.

Throughout the day, the city experienced minimal rainfall, and the maximum temperature settled comfortably below 30 degrees Celsius.

The highest maximum temperature recorded was in Amberpet, which reached a relatively cool 26.6 degrees Celsius.