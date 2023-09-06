Light rains grace Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:23 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: After three consecutive days of relentless rains that wreaked havoc across the city, Hyderabad experienced a respite on Wednesday. With rain gods preferring to take a backseat, the city witnessed no substantial rainfall, with only light drizzles throughout the day. Despite the absence of heavy downpours, the skies remained overcast.

Several areas in the city, however, did not entirely escape the precipitation. Doodh Bowli in Bahadurpura and Asifnagar witnessed moderate showers. Additionally, Saidabad, Bandlaguda, and Musheerabad experienced light showers.

One noticeable change was the drop in temperature, creating a cooler atmosphere for Hyderabadis. The maximum temperature for the day settled comfortably below 30 degree Celsius, providing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat. The highest maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was in Amberpet, which reached 26.6 degrees Celsius.

The break from heavy rains allowed the city’s residents and authorities to focus on recovery efforts, which have been in full swing.

