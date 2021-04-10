Gutha Sukhender Reddy terms floating new political party a conspiracy

Sukhender Reddy said until 2014, the resources of Telangana were looted under the directions of the Andhra rulers of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh at the cost of interests of Telangana people.

By | Published: 5:08 pm

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Saturday alleged that floating of a new political party, was a conspiracy to loot the funds, water and natural resources of Telangana State. He was indirectly reacting to the announcement made by former Chief Minister late YS Rajashekhar Reddy’s daughter YS Sharmila to float a new political party in the State.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, Sukhender Reddy said until 2014, the resources of Telangana were looted under the directions of the Andhra rulers of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh at the cost of interests of Telangana people. After formation of a separate state, he pointed out that Telangana has witnessed rapid development in all fronts in the last seven years. The state government has accorded top priority to the agriculture sector and taken up measures to bring earlier glory to the farmers.

“The state government has been spending Rs 17,000 crores for Rythu Bandhu scheme and bearing Rs 10,000 core for free power to the agriculture sector per year. It was also purchasing the paddy from the farmers through paddy procurement centre until the last grain. The agriculture policies of Telangana have stood as a model to the entire country,” he added.

Telangana state has recorded positive GDP when the country recorded negative GDP during COVID-19 pandemic, he pointed out.

Reacting on the comments made by Sharmila at Khammam, he made it clear that there were no Gadis (properties of upper caste landlords) did not exist in Telangana as they disappeared after the Telangana Armed Struggle. “In fact, these Gadis now exist in Pulivendula. Telangana State is under cent per cent under democratic rule,” he asserted. He stated that people were well aware that under whose rule in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, mobilisation advances were extended to the contractors, irrigation tanks in Hyderabad were encroached and communal riots were encouraged. He questioned about the fact that Krishna water was diverted by taking up construction of Pothireddypadu head regulator at the cost of interests of Telangana.

He exuded confidence that the people would give a fitting reply to the conspiracies of some forces to destabilise the Telangana government. Some persons were trying to create rift between the people in the name of caste and religion for political mileage. The people of Telangana have responsibility to ensure that there is no room for such forces in the the State, he added.

Reacting to the comments made by Congress MP Revanth Reddy, he said that Revanth Reddy was a blackmailer who was caught redhanded in the Vote-for-Cash scam and had no moral right to criticise him.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .