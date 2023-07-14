Gutha urges Revanth to stop false propaganda on free power

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:13 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Friday urged Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy to stop his false propaganda on free power to agriculture.

Speaking to the media here, Sukender Reddy said there was no chance for corruption in purchase of power as alleged by Revanth Reddy. He reminded that the State government was purchasing power from public sector National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC), which was a Government of India enterprise. He reminded that Telangana was only the State in the country, which was providing round the clock electricity to all sectors. He dared Revanth Reddy to reveal whether crops of the farmers had dried up anywhere in the State due to power cuts like earlier.

He strongly objected to the allegation by the TPCC president holding K Chandrashekhar Rao responsible for the Basheerbagh firing incident in 2000. It was Chandrashekhar Rao who had opposed power tariff hike by then TDP government being a party leader. No one would believe the words of Revanth Reddy, who had an anti-farmers attitude, he added.

Miryalaguda MLA Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao was also present.