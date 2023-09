GVL Narasimha Rao renominated as Whip for Rajya Sabha MPs from south

GVL Narasimha Rao will be the Whip for MPs from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Puducherry

Visakhapatnam: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has been renominated as the Whip for Southern states in Rajya Sabha, according to a circular issued by the BJP Parliamentary party.

GVL will be the Whip for MPs from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Puducherry. The list of MPs in the South Group includes CM Ramesh from Andhra Pradesh and Dr. K. Laxman from Telangana.

