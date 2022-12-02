GVL to raise Vizag land scams issue in Parliament

BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao has said that he would raise the issue of Visakhapatnam land scams in the Parliament.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:39 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao has said that he would raise the issue of Visakhapatnam land scams in the Parliament.

Visakhapatnam: BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao has said that he would raise the issue of Visakhapatnam land scams in the Parliament.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, he alleged that large tracts of land were being grabbed in the city and challenged both the ruling YSR Congress Party and the opposition Telugu Desam Party for a debate on the issue. Although two special investigation teams (SIT) probed the scams, their reports did not see the daylight, he pointed out. The SIT set up by the ruling party submitted its report in October, he said and demanded that both the IT reports be made public.

Replying to questions, he said that the relations between the BJP and the YSRCP were only constitutional and there was nothing more to it.

Noting that the best alternative in the state was the BJP-Jana Sena combine and whatever development the state achieved so far was purely with Central funds–from the Rs.26,000 crore HPCL refinery expansion project, to IIM and AIIMS, he stated.

Narasimha Rao revealed that Vande Bharat trains would be introduced to Tirupati, Hyderabad and Bangalore from Visakhapatnam.