GVSAP, Envigo partner in research models segment

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:39 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: Genome Valley-based GV Safety Assessment Platform (GVSAP) is setting up a facility to support commercial specific pathogen free (SPF) breeding. Initially, GVSAP will breed selected traditional and immunocompromised (having a weakened immune system) rodent strains that are in demand. It will have potential for further portfolio expansion based on market requirements. GVSAP is focused on providing preclinical research products and services. It is a subsidiary of GV Research Platform (GVRP).

GVSAP announced a supply partnership with Envigo RMS LLC, a global supplier of research models and associated services. The companies have entered a definitive agreement that authorises GVSAP to commercially breed select rodent models and distribute Envigo’s RMS product and service portfolio in India. This partnership will cater to the high demand for research models in the Indian market across sectors such as vaccines, pharma, biologics, and medical devices. Additionally, GVSAP will be the distributor for Envigo’s products and services in India, including Envigo’s Teklad laboratory animal diets and enrichment products.

“We are partnering with Envigo which is globally recognised for its comprehensive portfolio of research models and related services. The improved accessibility to quality and proven research models in India will boost preclinical R&D endeavours of research scientists,” said Kalyan Korisapati, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, GVRP.

The investment will be $2 million (about Rs 15 crore) in Phase I and eventually be $5 million (about Rs 37.5 crore) in three years, the company said.

“India has a robust presence in the global R&D landscape. Our partnership with GVSAP sets the stage to expand our support of the biomedical industry in India with products and services that foster innovation,” said Mike Garrett, Envigo’s Chief Commercial Officer.