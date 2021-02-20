GWMC Commissioner asks officials to speed up development works

She also inspected Children’s Park and Pet park at Balasamudram and directed the officials to take steps for the construction of a cycle track in the Children’s Park.

By | Published: 12:59 am

Warangal Urban: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner Pamela Satpathy inspected the ongoing development works at the Public Garden here on Friday, and directed the officials to chase the contractor to get the works completed by March 15.

“The landscaping works, renovation of the children’s library, food court, setting up of main gates and other remaining works should be completed by March 15,” she said and directed the engineering officials to monitor the works on a regular basis.

She also inspected Children’s Park and Pet park at Balasamudram and directed the officials to take steps for the construction of a cycle track in the Children’s Park.

A news report on the sluggish progress of the modernisation works at the Public Garden was published in these columns on Friday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .