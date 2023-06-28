KTR to launch development works worth Rs.50 Cr in Mahabubabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Mahabubabad: IT and Industries Minister KTR is slated to lay the foundation for commencement of development projects worth Rs.50 crore in Mahabubabad on Friday.

Officials said the foundation stone laying ceremony would take place at the municipal office in the town.

KTR will also inaugurate a vegetable and meat market near the local library, which has been constructed at a cost of Rs.4.60 crore. He will also inaugurate 200 double-bedroom houses (consisting of 25 blocks) in Ramachandrapuram colony.

District Collector Shashanka visited the sites on Tuesday to oversee the arrangements. He also instructed officials to complete the power line works and transform available open space into a sports ground as part of the Telangana Kreeda Pranganam scheme.