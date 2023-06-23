GWMC Commissioner asks for speedy completion of Smart City Mission works

GWMC Commissioner Shaikh Rizwan basha inspected the ongoing phase-1 development works of the Smart City Mission (SCM) here on Friday.

GWMC commissioner Rizwanbasha during an inspection in Warangal on Friday.

Warangal: GWMC Commissioner Shaikh Rizwan basha inspected the ongoing phase-1 development works of the Smart City Mission (SCM) here on Friday. During the visit, he visited several key locations including MGM Junction, Gopala Swami temple area, Pochamma maidan, Warangal SBI Area, Warangal Post Office Junction, ‘O’ city area, and Balaji Nagar Junction.

Expressing urgency, the Commissioner emphasized the need for the prompt completion of footpaths, lighting installations, lane markings, and other essential BT works. He issued a warning that if the contractors failed to take proactive measures, the engineering department would explore alternative means to ensure the timely completion of the projects.

Furthermore, GWMC commissioner instructed that the pending works between Pochamma maidan and Warangal chowrasta must be finished within the next 15 days. Drawing attention to the granted permissions for the junction drainage works, he urged officials to commence the operations promptly.

Immediate attention was also demanded for the pending tasks related to the construction of the stormwater drain. CMHO Dr Rajesh, SE Praveen Chandra, City Planner Venkanna, Biologist Madhava Reddy, EEs Srinivas, Sanjay Kumar, SCM project consultant Anand Voleti, and others accompanied him.