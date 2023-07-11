1100 km of roads laid in Khammam city: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:51 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated and laid foundation stone for development works worth Rs.5.20 crore here on Tuesday.

The works were undertaken with Rs.3.20 crore SUDA funds and Rs. 3.20 crore SDF funds. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said all basic facilities were being provided in every municipal division like never before in Khammam city. A total of 32 km of CC drains were being constructed in the city with Rs.50 crore sanctioned from the SDF funds announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He said that since he became minister, the State government had sanctioned Rs.2,000 crore for the city’s development. It was a great thing if a municipal division gets Rs.10 lakh fund but in the BRS rule, crores of rupees were given to each division.

Ajay Kumar revealed that since he was elected as MLA, 1100 kilometres of roads were laid in Khammam city alone and more roads would be laid wherever required.

Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi and others were present.